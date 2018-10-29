On the Go with Joe at The Wandmaker’s House

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A magical place in southeast Portland is challenging guests to solve a mystery.
The Wandmaker’s House, located at 134 Southeast Taylor Street, opened Friday and is welcoming visitors through November.
The family-friendly game experience gives guests 45 minutes to go through the house and try to figure out what happened to the resident wandmaker.
Learn more at TheWandmakersHouse.com.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.