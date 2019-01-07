On the Go with Joe at The Yard Food Park

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A new spot for foodies is now open in Salem, with both indoor and outdoor spaces.
The Yard Food Park, located at 4106 State St Southeast, has more than a dozen food carts.
The food park also features an indoor eating area with a large bar that has 22 taps along with wine and cocktails.
Customers of any age can enjoy the family-friendly food park. The outside area includes Jenga and other fun for those young and young at heart.
Learn more at TheYardFoodPark.com.
