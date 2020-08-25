On the Go with Joe at Title Boxing Club

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new gym in the Raleigh Hills neighborhood packs a serious punch.
Title Boxing Club, located at 7417 Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway Suite 300, is open for exercise.
The club offers 45-minute classes for boxing and kickboxing. Classes are limited to 15 people.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, health and safety measures are in place including rigorous cleaning of the gym and equipment.
Learn more at TitleBoxingClub.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.