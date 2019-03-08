On the Go with Joe at TOAST

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – While the Pacific Northwest is known for its beer and wine, the region also has quite the distilling scene, which will be showcased this weekend.
The 9th annual TOAST, short for The Original Artisan Spirits Tasting, will be Saturday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Tiffany Center in Portland.
Fifty distillers and spirit producers will be featured at the event, with more than 120 spirits available for tasting.
Learn more at OregonDistilleryTrail.com.
