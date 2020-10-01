On the Go with Joe at Topaz Farm

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A farm under new management on Sauvie Island is welcoming guests for plenty of fall fun.
Topaz Farm, located at 17100 Northwest Sauvie Island Road, was previously Kruger’s Farm.
The Topaz family bought the property in January, so this is their first fall operating it.
Since buying the farm, Kat and Jim Topaz have made several upgrades to it, including making it home to more animals and planting on many more acres that ever before.
Fall is in full swing, so the farm is offering several seasonal traditions to enjoy such as pumpkin patches, corn mazes and hayrides.
The farm is open every day and is reservation only on Mondays for those who wish to experience the farm during its limited capacity day. The farm may be more crowded on other days, but guests are told to practice social distancing.
Learn more at TopazFarm.com.
