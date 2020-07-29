On the Go with Joe at TopWire Hop Project

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – A hop farm that’s been in business for five generations has opened a new attraction for the public: a one-of-a-kind beer garden experience.
Crosby Hop Farm, located at 8668 Crosby Road Northeast, opened TopWire Hop Project on Friday.
The new beer garden is surround by hops, with open-air space to enjoy craft beer on tap.
The bar brings an industrial touch to the natural setting: it was constructed out of a large shipping container.
TopWire Hop Project is a family-friendly space and leashed dogs are allowed. The beer garden is open Thursday through Sunday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some safety measures are in place.
Learn more at TopWireHP.com.
