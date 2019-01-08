On the Go with Joe at Uncharted Realities

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new virtual reality center is making people see and believe in fun experiences that can take you beyond Portland without leaving the city.
Uncharted Realities offers VR journeys at 933 Southwest 3rd Avenue.
VR experiences include climbing Mount Everest, going to space, getting in a boxing ring and fighting zombies.
Uncharted Realities has both single and multi-player VR experiences.
The center also offers party reservations.
Learn more at UnchartedRealities.com.
