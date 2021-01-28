On the Go with Joe at Urban Eatery

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new online collective has brought together five Portland restaurants, creating one huge menu.

Urban Eatery includes dishes from Brix Tavern, Urban Fondue, Swine, Carlita’s and Fuller’s Burger Shack.

The online 5-in-1 restaurant is located at 1836 Northeast 7th Avenue, Suite #106.

Food is available for pick-up or delivery. Beverages, including beer, wine and cocktails, can also be ordered with food.

Learn more at UrbanEateryPDX.com.

