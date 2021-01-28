On the Go with Joe at Urban Eatery

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new online collective has brought together five Portland restaurants, creating one huge menu.
Urban Eatery includes dishes from Brix Tavern, Urban Fondue, Swine, Carlita’s and Fuller’s Burger Shack.
The online 5-in-1 restaurant is located at 1836 Northeast 7th Avenue, Suite #106.
Food is available for pick-up or delivery. Beverages, including beer, wine and cocktails, can also be ordered with food.
Learn more at UrbanEateryPDX.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.