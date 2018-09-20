On the Go with Joe at Victorian Faire

AURORA, OR (KPTV) – An event where you can exclaim “God save the Queen!” and drink tea with all things from 19th century England is coming soon to Aurora.
A Victorian Faire with Tea is taking place Friday and Saturday at Margie’s Farm & Garden, located at 12814 Arndt Road Northeast.
For the Friday Night Soiree, there will be an evening tea service, a Victorian period fashion show and artisans.
Then for Saturday, there will be more entertainment and another chance to shop from vendors. There will also be two high tea seatings.
Learn more about the event on its website.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.