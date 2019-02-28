On the Go with Joe at Washington State Horse Expo

RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – Thousands of horse enthusiasts will be trotting over to a local equine event this weekend.
The Washington State Horse Expo is in its 9th year and will be at the Clark County Event Center.
The expo kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday.
It will feature horses, demonstrations, seminars and vendors.
Learn more at WashingtonStateHorseExpo.com.
