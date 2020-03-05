On the Go with Joe at Washington State Horse Expo

RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – Thousands of horse enthusiasts will be trotting over to a local event this weekend.
Now in its 10th year, the Washington State Horse Expo has saddled up again at the Clark County Event Center.
From Friday to Sunday, everything equine will be at the event center in Ridgefield.
The expo will feature breed showcases, clinicians and riders, including ones who shoot arrows on horseback or even do tricks.
Learn more at WashingtonStateHorseExpo.com.
