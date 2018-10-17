TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - Pumpkins are more than just for eating and carving, they can also be boats.
Joe V. learned about how paddlers float in pumpkins for the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta. He also had a rematch with world-record pumpkin paddler Charity Marshall.
Last year, Joe won the race. However, this year, Marshall out-paddled him!
The annual regatta is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tualatin Lake of the Commons.
The giant pumpkins are supplied by the Pacific Giant Vegetable Growers.
For more event information, check out TualatinOregon.gov/PumpkinRegatta.
