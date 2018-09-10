On the Go with Joe at Wine & Design

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – A place where people can sip wine and dip paint brushes to make a piece of art that you can take home is opening in Tigard.
Wine & Design, located at 18041 Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road #3, will be opening to the public this week.
Opening events are planned between Friday Sept. 14 and Tuesday Sept. 18, including themed parties, music, discounted paint classes, giveaways and other promotions.
Anyone interested in signing up for a class can look up online which piece of art is being taught on a certain day each month and sign up for a class.
Learn more at WineandDesign.com/locations/Tigard.
