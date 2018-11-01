On the Go with Joe at Winemaker Dinners

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A series of dinners this month aims to taste good as well as help do good.
The Winemaker Dinners will bring together local winemakers and restaurants in Portland for meals that will benefit local nonprofits.
The chef-winemaker collaboration events are scheduled on the following days and times:
- Sunday, Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m.
Proceeds from the dinners will go to five organizations: Metropolitan Family Service, New Avenues for Youth, YMCA Clark County, Friends of the Children and Unity Center for Behavioral Health.
Learn more at WinemakerDinnersPDX.com.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.