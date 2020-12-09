On the Go with Joe at Winter Wonderland 2020

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Several holiday events have modified to be drive-thru versions this year, but one local tradition that has guests already behind the wheel is now in its 28th year.
While 2020 has thrown curveballs for many seasonal happenings, Winter Wonderland at Portland International Raceway hasn’t had to change much.
As Portland’s longtime holiday lights drive-thru, Winter Wonderland is a two-mile-long route that features millions of lights.
This year’s edition only had a make a few small changes due to COVID-19 – there are no walking or biking nights and no concessions are being sold on site.
In addition to providing holiday cheer to cars full of people, Winter Wonderland also provides funds to the Portland Police Bureau’s Sunshine Division.
The Sunshine Division, which provides free food to Portlanders, has seen a huge increase in need during the pandemic.
Guests can race over to PIR for Winter Wonderland through Jan. 2 and tickets are available online.
Learn more at WinterWonderlandPortland.com.
