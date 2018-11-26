On the Go with Joe at Wishing on a WOD

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – An annual fitness event coming up this weekend isn’t just about health, but also happiness for local kids.
Beaverton CrossFit, located at 16305 Northwest Bethany Ct #115, is hosting its 9th Wishing on a WOD event on Saturday. WOD stands for “workout of the day.”
Similar to a jog-a-thon, participants can raise pledges for exercise rounds that support Make-A-Wish Oregon.
Breaking a sweat can mean funds for children with life-threatening medical conditions.
In the last eight years, Wishing on a WOD has helped grant 30 wishes.
Learn more about Wishing on a WOD at Beaverton CrossFit’s website.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.