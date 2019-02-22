On the Go with Joe at Wizard World 2019

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thousands of fans of comics, cosplay and more will gather at the Oregon Convention Center this weekend for an annual popular convention of pop culture.
Wizard World runs Friday through Sunday and will feature dozens of professionals across entertainment industries.
A few big names who will be at the convention include Jason Momoa, Melissa Benoist, and several stars of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” Actor Kato Kaelin will serve as host of Wizard World.
Attendees can plan to dress up as their favorite characters, meet some of the celebrities and go many events on the packed schedule.
Learn more at WizardWorld.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.