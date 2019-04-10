On the Go with Joe at Wooden Shoe Tulip Fest

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – Spring is in bloom, so people are flocking to a local annual celebration of one of the season’s most loved flowers.
Welcoming visitors for its 35th year, the Wooden Shoe Tulip Fest opened to the public on March 23 and runs through April 29.
The festival is located at 33814 South Meridian Road in Woodburn. The Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm spans 40 acres and is packed with colorful tulips.
Thousands of people come to stop and smell the tulips -- as well as see them. The festival is very popular for photographers, whether they’re snapping a new profile picture or taking professional shots.
In addition to the flowers, the family-friendly festival also includes food vendors wine tasting and other activities.
Learn more at WoodenShoe.com.
