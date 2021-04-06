On the Go with Joe at Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival 2021

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – The public can enjoy fields of tulips once again: The Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival is back for 2021.
The annual spring festival was canceled to visitors in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But this year, it’s back with thousands of tulips in bloom.
“The cancellation of our 2020 tulip festival will be one we will never forget, but we are blessed with the opportunity to open our 2021 tulip festival with the necessary guidelines for your safety,” according to the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm.
The festival kicked off March 9 and runs through May 2. It is open every day and features 40 acres of tulips.
All passes purchased for the 2020 Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival will be honored for 2021, with no reservation required. The remaining tickets will be released seven days prior to a visit date, depending on the quantity allowed by state guidelines. All 2021 tickets must be purchased online, and organizers said due to hardships in 2020, tickets prices are increased for 2021.
Learn more at WoodenShoe.com.
