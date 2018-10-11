HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - Oregon's grape harvest is underway, and that means many local winemakers are hard at work making their 2018 vintages.
Joe V. got a behind the scenes look at the winemaking process at Wy'East Vineyards in Hood River.
Winemaker Peter Cushman taught Joe about crushing, pressing, and fermentation.
Just call me Joe Vino! Oregon’s grape harvest is underway and we are learning how to make wine at @wyeastvineyards Don’t worry, I won’t be using my feet! 🍇 🍷 pic.twitter.com/awx6KAtamz— Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) October 11, 2018
To learn more about the vineyard, visit wyeastvineyards.com
