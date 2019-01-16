On the Go with Joe at XL Fitness

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There’s a new fitness center in town that’s the first of its kind in the state: an “overweight only” workout space.
XL Fitness, located at 8502 Southeast 92nd Avenue, opens Friday.
For the fitness center, the founders wanted to create a space where “overweight people can come get a good workout without the looks, stares and comments.”
To be a member of XL Fitness, least 2 out of 3 of these requirements:
• A BMI of 30 or more
• Body fat percentage of at least 32 percent for women or 25 percent for men
• A waist measuring at least 35 inches for women 40 inches for men
Learn more at MyXLFitness.com.
