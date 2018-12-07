On the Go with Joe at ZooLights

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The wildest holiday display in the area is lit up at the Oregon Zoo for another season.
ZooLights is open to the public until Jan. 5 and features 1.6 million lights.
ZooLights tickets are valid after 4 p.m. and in addition to seeing live animals and ones made out of lights, there will be food trucks, Santa photo opportunities and the zoo train and carousel to ride.
Visitors are encouraged to take MAX or means of transportation other than driving as the parking lots are likely to fill quickly each evening.
Learn more at the ZooLights page on OregonZoo.org.
