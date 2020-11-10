On the Go with Joe for A-WOL After Hours

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A dance group isn’t letting the pandemic keep it from reaching heights on stage in front of an audience.
A-WOL, a nonprofit dance collective that specializes in aerial performing, will be holding its “After Hours” show on Saturday 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The show will be performed at the Alberta Rose Theatre in northeast Portland and will be available for viewing live online.
The limited in-person tickets are already sold out, but tickets for the livestream are still available.
Learn more at http://www.awoldance.org/events/2020a-wol-after-hours-late-night-show-21
