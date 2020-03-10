On the Go with Joe for Abby’s Closet Prom Dress Giveaway

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Prom is a special high school tradition, but it can also be an expensive one. To help with the cost of looking good for the big dance, an Oregon nonprofit offers dresses free of charge at a yearly event that’s happening this weekend.
The 16th annual Prom Dress Giveaway put on by Abby’s Closet will be at the Oregon Convention Center Saturday and Sunday.
More than 7,000 dresses will be available for high school students to choose from.
There will be dresses of many styles – such as vintage, new, long and short – and in sizes 0 to 20+.
Anyone can attend the giveaway, and dresses will be free for those who can show proof of student status such as an ID card, report card, etc.
To date, Abby’s Closet has given out more than 30,000 dresses.
Learn more at AbbysCloset.org.
