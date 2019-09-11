PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A local animal shelter has hit a landmark year in its welfare efforts, so it’s about to launch a big event to celebrate the occasion in an out-of-this-world way.
Animal Aid, located at 5335 Southwest 42nd Avenue, has been on a mission since 1969 to rescue and care for pets in the Portland metro area, like currently adoptable Sasha the German Shepherd.
To mark 50 years since its founding, Animal Aid is hosting an anniversary party inspired by a moonshot that also happened in 1969 – the Apollo 11 mission.
“Apawllo 50” will be happening at OMSI on Saturday, Sept. 21. Food and drinks are included in the ticket price and all the money made from the event will help local cats and dogs. FOX 12’s own animal loving Kimberly Maus will emcee the night.
Learn more about Animal Aid on its website and if you’re interested in attending “Apawllo 50,” check out its event page.
