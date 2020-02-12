On the Go with Joe for Brazilian Carnaval Ball

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A colorful and musical celebration of a Brazilian tradition is coming to Portland later this month.
The 8th annual Brazilian Carnaval Ball will be held Feb. 22 at the Crystal Ballroom, located at 1332 West Burnside Street.
This year, for the first time, the ball will be family-friendly. The event is presented by Favela Brazilian Café and the theme for 2020 is “Infinite Light.”
Guests are invited to celebrate like Brazilians with a full musical line-up, dancing and a costume contest.
Learn more about the ball on its Crystal Ballroom event page.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.