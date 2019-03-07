On the Go with Joe for Burpees Against Blood Cancer

(KPTV) – An opportunity to work out for a good cause is happening next weekend.
On Sat. March 16, people across Oregon and Washington will take on the “Burpees Against Blood Cancer” challenge.
They will perform as many burpees as they can in a time span up to 15 minutes. Beforehand, each burpee exerciser will pay $5 to participate and state which gym they are representing, then all of that fee will support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Additionally, the gym that has the most entrants for the challenge will earn a plaque declaring them the winner of the inaugural “Burpees Against Blood Cancer” event.
You can enter the challenge at MtHoodCure.com.
