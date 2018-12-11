On the Go with Joe for Celebrate the Season

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A show for the holiday season is ready to entertain audiences with acrobatics, dancing and music this weekend.
The Alberta Rose Theatre, located at 3000 Northeast Alberta Street, opens its annual “Celebrate the Season” performances on Friday.
For three days, audiences can see all sorts of talent, including juggling and other theatrical skills, on stage for the holiday celebration.
Young guests may attend the shows if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Learn more at AlbertaRoseTheatre.com.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.