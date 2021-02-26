On the Go with Joe for Chocolate for Congo 2021

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A bake sale this weekend in Portland is happening for a sweet reason: supporting good causes in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Chocolate for Congo is in its 8th year and on Saturday, its annual bake sale will take place at Hunt & Gather Catering, located at 1203 Northwest Glisan Street, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Several local Portland businesses have come together to provide baked goods.
All proceeds from the bake sale will go to two organizations working in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Action Kivu and Eastern Congo Initiative.
While the bake sale treat boxes available for purchase ahead of time are sold out, there will be additional sweets for sale on site Saturday.
Learn more about Chocolate for Congo here.
