On the Go with Joe for Fight For Air Climb

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – This weekend, people will be taking the stairs for a good cause at one of the Rose City’s tallest buildings.
On Sunday, walkers and runners will gather at the U.S. Bancorp Tower, known by locals as “Big Pink,” in downtown Portland for the Fight For Air Climb.
The annual event will have participants climb the building’s 40 stories to raise money for the American Lung Association.
Forty floors equal 800 stairs, and people can do the climb once or several times.
To learn more and register, visit the event’s webpage here.
