On the Go with Joe for Hops Harvest

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – Oregon is known for its beer, and it’s also home to a lot of the hops in the U.S.
Hops are used for their distinct flavor and smell in popular brews like IPAs.
The United States is the largest producer of hops in the world, and more than 90 percent of production happens in the Pacific Northwest.
Crosby Hop Farm is one local location that grows about 11 types of hops.
They supply hops not just brewers in Oregon but others across the world as well. Their hops are used in beers known to locals, like those at Hopworks Urban Brewery and Breakside Brewery, and beers made in South America and Asia.
