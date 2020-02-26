On the Go with Joe for KidFest

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A two-day event will be packed with family-friendly fun this weekend.
KidFest, the “whopper of all family fests,” will be at the Portland Expo Center Saturday and Sunday.
The all ages fest will feature entertainment for kids, including inflatables, cooking demonstrations, music, and art – just to name a few highlights.
Learn more at KidFestNW.com.
