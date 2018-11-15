On the Go with Joe for Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Meals on Wheels provides food for homebound seniors every day, and with Thanksgiving next week, the organization is gearing up to make it special.
Donate Dinner, a holiday effort by the group, kicks off Saturday and runs through Wednesday.
Shoppers at all New Seasons Markets, Market of Choice stores, Bales Thriftways, Lamb’s Garden Home, Jim’s Thriftway, Green Zebra at Lloyd Center and Kenton and Chuck’s Produce locations in Vancouver will have the opportunity to donate to Meals on Wheels.
Funds can be given at checkout and will provide Thanksgiving dinner to local seniors.
Last year, $250,000 was donated by shoppers.
Learn more on the event’s webpage: https://www.mowp.org/events/donate-dinner/
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.