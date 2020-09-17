On the Go with Joe for Mt. Angel Oktoberfest 2020

MT. ANGEL, OR (KPTV) – For the first time, Oktoberfest will be celebrated in October in Mt. Angel.
Mt. Angel Oktoberfest 2020 was originally scheduled to kick off Thursday, but due to the Oregon wildfires, the festival will be Oct. 1 through Oct. 3.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was already going to look different than other years. It is modified for 2020 as an “at-home” event.
Anyone interested in toasting Oktoberfest at home can pre-order beer, sausage and souvenirs for pick up. Then, on Oct. 3, the festival will stream German-American entertainment online.
Mt. Angel Oktoberfest isn’t just a party, its also a fundraiser. The festival benefits several local non-profits.
Learn more at Oktoberfest.org.
