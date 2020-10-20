BORING, OR (KPTV) - Tuesday is National Sasquatch Awareness Day, and Joe V. toured a local destination that explores the possible existence of Bigfoot.
The North American Bigfoot Center is located right off of Highway 26 in Boring. The museum was opened by Cliff Barackman, who starred for years on the docuseries Finding Bigfoot.
The museum is a collection of exhibits and artifacts that Barackman says, taken in total, proves that Bigfoot exists.
Sasquatch Awareness Day celebrates the most famous piece of Bigfoot folklore - the Patterson-Gimlin film. On Oct. 20, 1967, two filmed footage of an unidentified subject, now known as Bigfoot, in northern California.
While Barackman knows many people will never believe in Bigfoot, he hopes they will at least keep an open mind.
The North American Bigfoot Center is currently open Thursday through Monday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the museum, visit northamericanbigfootcenter.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
