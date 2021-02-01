On the Go with Joe for Newport Seafood & Wine Festival 2021

NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – The largest winter festival on the Oregon Coast is an at-home event for 2021.
This year’s Newport Seafood & Winter Festival, which brings together great tastes from land and sea, will be a virtual event.
Delicious sips and bites can be enjoyed with the festival’s to-go basket, which comes with:
- Two bottles of wine
- Two 2021 festival wine glasses
- A can of Newport Daze Rogue beer
- A wine bottle opener
- Cabot Creamery Cooperative snack sized cheese
- Access to the virtual cooking experience with Chef Michael Durham from Chinook Winds Casino Resort on Feb. 26
- An interactive virtual festival experience with trivia, demonstrations, and prizes on Feb. 27
Festival boxes can be ordered for shipping or pick-up.
In addition to the festival box, there is the option to add a Local Ocean Seafood "DockBox" Sampler, which comes with all the ingredients and instructions needed to recreate seafood appetizers in the comfort of your own home. The sampler will include Mini Dungeness crab cakes, Pink Shrimp crostini and Teriyaki Albacore tuna kabobs. Also Included: tartar sauce, lemon and fennel slaw.
To prepare the food, customers will need cooking oil, a fry pan and stovetop burner. The sampler can be cooked and assembled in about 15-20 minutes for two people.
Learn more about the festival at SeafoodAndWine.com.
