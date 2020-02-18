On the Go with Joe for Newport Seafood & Wine Festival

(KPTV) – The Oregon Coast will soon be bustling with seafood and wine lovers for a tasty annual event.
“Hook, Wine, and Sinker” is the theme for this year’s Newport Seafood & Wine Festival, which will be back for its annual selection of delicious bites and sips from Thursday to Sunday.
The festival will be full of vendors in heated tents. More than 150 Northwest wines, culinary industry professionals and local artisans will be featured at the festival.
It is recommended that anyone interested in attending should purchase tickets ahead of the event.
Learn more at SeafoodandWine.com.
