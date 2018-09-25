On the Go with Joe for Oregon Cheese Month

A cheesy occasion is in full swing: Oregon Cheese Month.
The culinary celebration highlights Oregon’s artisan cheese makers as well as other foods and drinks that pair well with cheese, like wine and meat.
The month of cheese tasting culminates Oct. 6 for The Wedge, a Farmers Market-style festival focused on cheese.
The event will have more than 65 vendors and will be held at Alder Block, home of the Portland Night Market, at 100 Southeast Alder Street.
Learn more about The Wedge on its website.
