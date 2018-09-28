On the Go with Joe for 2018 Oregon International Air Show

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Aircraft will fly above Hillsboro this weekend for an annual show in the sky.
The Oregon International Air Show, the state’s largest aviation event, kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday.
An expected 65,000 people are expected to flock to the Hillsboro Airport for the air show.
Several performances are scheduled, including the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
Learn more at OregonAirShow.com.
The road closures for the event can be found on the City of Hillsboro’s website.
