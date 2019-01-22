On the Go with Joe for Oregon Truffle Festival

KPTV – An event that celebrates a delicacy is about to welcome foodies for its 14th year.
The Oregon Truffle Festival will be two weekends: Jan. 24 to 27 in Eugene and Feb. 15 to 17 in the Yamhill Valley. On Jan. 24, the Eugene weekend will kick off with the Fifth Annual Joriad™ North American Truffle Dog Championship.
A truffle is a form of mushroom that develops alongside tree roots.
According to the festival, Oregon has four native truffles: the Oregon Winter White Truffle, the Oregon Spring White Truffle, the Oregon Black Truffle and the Oregon Brown Truffle.
The festival will feature more than two dozen chefs, along with other truffle professionals.
Learn more at OregonTruffleFestival.org.
