On the Go with Joe for Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Portland Classic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Bull riders are ready to buck in the Rose City for a one-night-only event.
Portland is the sixth stop on the 2020 Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour by the Professional Bull Riders.
The Portland Classic is happening Saturday at the Moda Center and will feature top bull riders who compete around the world.
Learn more about the event on RoseQuarter.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.