PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An annual event for golfers is back in Portland and it should be a hole-in-one for fans and players of the sport.
The grass is greener at the Oregon Convention Center, where the Portland Golf Show is going on Friday to Sunday.
The show, which is the longest-running golf show on the West Coast and in its 26th year, features free lessons, instructional seminars, a 19th hole lounge and over 150 exhibitors. The show also features long drive, putting, chipping and closest-to-the-pin contests.
Anyone interested in swinging by the show can learn more at PortlandGolfShow.com.
