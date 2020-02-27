On the Go with Joe for Portland Golf Show

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An annual event for golfers is swinging into Portland this weekend.
The Portland Golf Show tees off at the Oregon Convention Center on Friday and will be on the green through Sunday.
The show, which is the longest-running golf show on the West Coast, features free lessons, instructional seminars, a 19th hole lounge and over 150 exhibitors. The show also features short game, long drive, and putting contests.
Learn more at PortlandGolfShow.com.
