On the Go with Joe for Portland Veterans Day Parade

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Veterans Day was Sunday and Monday marks the observation of the holiday celebrating our nation’s heroes in military uniforms.
To honor those who have served, the Portland Veterans Day Parade will start at 9:30 a.m. at Northeast 40th Avenue and then will turn onto Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
The parade was founded in 1974 by Vernon E. Ross, proprietor of Ross Hollywood Funeral Chapel and a veteran.
Participating in the parade will be veteran groups, local marching bands, the Royal Rosarians and public officials.
Learn more at VeteransDayPDX.org.
