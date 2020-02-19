On the Go with Joe for Rose City Swing

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Dancers of all skill levels are swinging into the Portland metro area for an annual 4-day event packed.
The 2020 Rose City Swing will be Thursday through Sunday at the Embassy Suites in Tigard.
The yearly dancing convention attracts attendees from across the U.S. and the world, with the farthest coming from Australia.
Over the four days, there will be dancing experiences including workshops and competitions.
Learn more at RoseCitySwingEvents.com.
