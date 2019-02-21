PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The saying goes “Home is where the heart is,” and an annual event has come back to the Rose City to help people upgrade their love for their homes.
The Spring Home & Garden Show kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Portland Expo Center.
The show will feature hundreds of vendors who can assist visitors with turning a house into a home.
Nearly two dozen presentations are scheduled across the four days, which include topics like remodel do’s and don’ts and landscaping.
Learn more at HomeShowPDX.com.
