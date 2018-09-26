On the Go with Joe for Street Roast

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A local coffee roaster is now part of a “caffeinated collaboration” for a good cause.
Marigold Coffee has partnered with Street Roots, a Portland nonprofit that publishes a weekly newspaper sold by people experiencing homelessness or extreme poverty.
Sales of the new coffee, called Street Roast, support the nonprofit.
Street Roast is available for purchase online and some local grocery stores.
Learn more at StreetRoast.com.
