On the Go with Joe for 90th Birthday of Bob of Bob’s Red Mill

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – The man in the red vest known for being a giant in the grain industry is celebrating a landmark birthday.
Bob Moore, the founder, president and face of Bob’s Red Mill, turned 90 years young Friday.
He’s been a local business icon in Oregon for decades with his philosophy “where there’s a mill, there’s a way.” Bob’s Red Mill has been employee-owned since Bob’s 81st birthday when he gifted his staff stock of the company.
Before founding his grain operation with his late wife, Bob was a tire salesman. Then he received a book that changed his life: “John Goffe’s Mill,” the story of a man who inherits a mill. And so, Bob’s Red Mill was born.
Currently, Bob’s Red Mill distributes more than 400 products across the globe.
Bob is one of the oldest active company presidents and has a routine of waking up at 6 a.m. each morning and starting the day with a bowl of oatmeal.
The public is invited to join birthday festivities for Bob happening Friday at Bob’s Red Mill Whole Grain Store, located at 5000 SE International Way in Milwaukie.
