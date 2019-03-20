On the Go with Joe for The Dougy Center Porsche Boxster Raffle

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A chance to win a very cool car and support a great local nonprofit is going on now.
The Dougy Center, located at 3909 Southeast 52nd Avenue, offers a place where people who are grieving the death of a loved one can go to express their feelings and mourn.
The center is currently holding its 22nd annual Porsche Boxster Raffle. Tickets for the raffle are $100 each and only 2,000 tickets will be sold. The grand prize is a 2019 Porsche Boxster worth $61,060.
The winning ticket will be selected at the center’s annual benefit and auction happening May 10.
Learn more on how to buy a ticket, help a child and possibly win the Porsche at Dougy.org.
