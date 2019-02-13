On the Go with Joe for Tillamook’s 110th Birthday

TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) – A cheesy celebration is happening Wednesday: it’s National Cheddar Day!
Tillamook, the beloved creamery, worked with the people behind the National Day Calendar to create the very dairy day in honor of its 110th birthday.
The creamery prides itself on “dairy done right” since 1909 and produces cheese, ice cream and more.
The visitors center recently underwent a huge facelift and opened to the public last June.
Learn more about Tillamook’s 110th birthday on the creamery’s website.
